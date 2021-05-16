90: Gissendanner

Betty L. Gissendanner is celebrating her 90th birthday this week.
Betty was born May 18, 1931 at home on the family farm in Hendrysburg, Ohio. She loved life on the farm with her parents, John and Olive Schluter, her older sister Violet and older brothers Lew and Jim. They lived there until Betty was 9 years old and then headed west to Cheyenne; Fort Collins, Colorado; Pine Bluffs; Wellington, Colorado and finally back to Cheyenne.
It was there that she met Bob Gissendanner while he was stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. They married in November 1950 and after moving with the military to Albuquerque, New Mexico and Rapid City, South Dakota, they returned and made their home in Cheyenne.
This past year, the couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Betty and Bob have three children: Steve Gissendanner of Cheyenne; Linda Gissendanner of Omaha, Nebraska; and Debby Bostrom of Cheyenne.
Betty was a stay-at-home mom and very active in her children’s lives. She’s also spent a great deal of time with her five grandchildren.
Betty has always been an active member of the Church of Christ and was a member of the Quilting Ladies Group for many years. Through the years, she enjoyed several hobbies including sewing, crocheting, ceramics and making porcelain dolls. She also maintains longstanding friendships with the women who have belonged to her swim exercise group for the last 20 years.
Betty and Bob enjoy their life in the country and love spending time with family and friends.