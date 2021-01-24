Robert Paul Bixby celebrated his 100th birthday on Friday.
Paul was born Jan. 22, 1921, to Florence Iva (Vernon) Bixby and Charles Ellis (Hatch – birth name) Bixby (adoption name) on a farm near Oberlin, Kansas. After several disastrous farming years during which time Paul’s siblings – Byron Dale Bixby (aka Dale), Vryle Lamoine Bixby (aka Bill) and Bessie Joyce Nickles (aka Jo) – were born, the family moved to Arcola and Carpenter, where Charles found work on the railroad with help from his relatives, the Millers.