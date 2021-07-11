Lorraine Evelyn Hume Downey celebrated her 100th birthday last month.
She was born to Joseph and Emma Hume on June 2, 1921 at home on the Hume Homestead north of Cheyenne, where she was raised as the youngest of nine children.
Lorraine attended school in a one-room schoolhouse up to 8th grade. Further education was unavailable to her at that time, but she obtained her GED later in life. She also completed courses of education in the field of elder care.
Lorraine met her eventual husband, Frank Downey, in 1941 at a Sunday community baseball game at Wright (Bensons) on the corner of Old Yellowstone Highway (Highway 87) and Whitaker Road.
The pair married in Kimball, Nebraska and raised three sons. Lorraine was a stay-at-home mom and then a homemaker until Frank passed away in 1968. She then went to work at Mt. View Towers and later the Laramie County Department of Health as a home health aide for 17.5 years until her retirement in 1987.
Lorraine enjoys spending time with family, especially her three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She collects antiques, loves going to garage sales, rock hunting and learned to play pool not that many years ago. Later in life, she’s also enjoyed traveling with her children. The highlights have been seeing new great-grandchildren in Arizona, and the cruises her family took her on (the first to Alaska and the other three to the Caribbean).
The family celebrated her centennial birthday day with a small family gathering and a card shower.