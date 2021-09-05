Jack Harrison
Buy Now

Jack Harrison

John “Jack” Harrison was born in Kimball, Nebraska, on Sept. 7, 1931, to Hazel Carlstrum and William Henry Harrison. He was raised in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, and graduated from Pine Bluffs High School in 1951.

After graduation, he attended the Emily Griffith Opportunity School in Denver, Colorado, for radio and television repair training. He then owned and operated a radio and television repair shop in Pine Bluffs.

In the early 1960s, Jack and his father built a cable television system in Pine Bluffs. Later, they built cable television systems in Wheatland, Torrington, Lingle, Guernsey and Hartville. Jack is one of the pioneers of the Wyoming cable television industry.

Jack was a two-term mayor of Pine Bluffs and also served on the Town Council.

On Aug. 16, 1953, Jack married his high school sweetheart, Glennis Strube. They were blessed with three daughters, Marjorie Gorman, Debra Harrison and Lisa Gardner. He also has 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Jack enjoys building and flying model airplanes and drones and traveling with his family.

Jack lives in Cheyenne at 6727 Grand Teton Court.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus