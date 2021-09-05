...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Late Monday morning
through Monday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 301, 302, 303, 304, 305, 306,
307, 308, and 310.
* WIND...Westerly winds 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent in the afternoon.
* HAINES...6
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
John “Jack” Harrison was born in Kimball, Nebraska, on Sept. 7, 1931, to Hazel Carlstrum and William Henry Harrison. He was raised in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, and graduated from Pine Bluffs High School in 1951.
After graduation, he attended the Emily Griffith Opportunity School in Denver, Colorado, for radio and television repair training. He then owned and operated a radio and television repair shop in Pine Bluffs.
In the early 1960s, Jack and his father built a cable television system in Pine Bluffs. Later, they built cable television systems in Wheatland, Torrington, Lingle, Guernsey and Hartville. Jack is one of the pioneers of the Wyoming cable television industry.
Jack was a two-term mayor of Pine Bluffs and also served on the Town Council.
On Aug. 16, 1953, Jack married his high school sweetheart, Glennis Strube. They were blessed with three daughters, Marjorie Gorman, Debra Harrison and Lisa Gardner. He also has 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Jack enjoys building and flying model airplanes and drones and traveling with his family.