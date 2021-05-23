Henrietta (Hanke) Schneider celebrated her 80th birthday last week.
Henrietta was born May 21, 1941 in Mitchell, Nebraska to Henry and Francis Barthuly. She graduated from Mitchell High School and later Hollywood Beauty College in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and continued to live in Western Nebraska until the death of her husband, Fred Schneider, in 2013. She then moved to Cheyenne in 2015 and is currently a resident at Whispering Chase.
Henrietta has three children – John Schneider of Cheyenne; Julie Fain of Phoenix, Arizona; and Stephanie Printy of Long Beach, California – as well as five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The birthday girl celebrated the occasion with a small gathering at Whispering Chase.