Elizabeth Oakes is celebrating her 102nd birthday next week.
Elizabeth was born Feb. 27, 1919 in Fort Collins, Colorado to Glenn and Ruth Kinghorn. She graduated from Fort Collins High School in 1937 and earned a degree in music education from Colorado State University in 1941. She taught in Craig, Colorado before marrying Dale Oakes in 1943 and moving to California. Elizabeth moved to Cheyenne in 1945, and she enjoyed raising her four children there: Bob Oakes, now deceased; Nancy Oakes of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Luann Edwards of Laramie and Dan Oakes of Cheyenne. (She also has three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.)
Elizabeth returned to her career in education in 1964 to teach 7th grade music at McCormick Junior High School. She retired from that position in 1984. In her free time, she started water exercises at the Municipal Pool and was on the board of the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra. She also played oboe in the symphony until it changed to professional musicians. She continued playing her oboe in the Staff and Chef Woodwind Quintet for 35 years. She also played the organ for St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church (where she’s been a member for 66 years and is the second-eldest member of the congregation) for 24 years and directed their Junior and Intermediate Choirs during that time. Elizabeth has also been a member of PEO Chapter C for 73 years. She handmade caramels for these organizations to sell at fundraisers and gave this secret recipe candy as gifts until she was almost 101. Then the “carmel” pan got too heavy.
Elizabeth’s life of service also includes being only the second woman in Cheyenne to deliver food through Meals on Wheels, which she did until she was 97, and pushing wheelchairs as a Pink Lady at Memorial Hospital. When asked about her long life, she is always happy and positive and “grateful that she has her mind and her health.”
She’ll celebrate her big day with a small family gathering.