James “Jim” Symmonds will celebrate his 90th birthday next week.
Jim was born to Chester “Chet” Symmonds and Eva “Maude” Harris on March 19, 1930, in Sparta, Wisconsin. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1950 and served during the Korean War. Jim was stationed at Mitchel Air Force Base, where he met the love of his life, Margaret Blane. They married in Wisconsin six weeks after first meeting. Their first daughter was born in Wisconsin, and they moved back to Long Island, New York, in 1955, where their other six children were born.