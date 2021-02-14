...PERIODS OF SNOW AND DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS WILL CONTINUE
THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to
one inch.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST Monday. For
the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and significantly reduced visibilities. Extremely low
wind chill values could quickly result in frost bite or
hypothermia if precautions are not taken. The combination of
snow and cold will also pose a significant threat to livestock.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&