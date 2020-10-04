Georgia Diem was born Sept. 8, daughter of Amy O’Dell and Robert Randall of Cheyenne.
Leo Roy was born Sept. 14, son of Michaela Andi Calvetti and Rogelio Rivera II of Cheyenne.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY... THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED IN COLLABORATION WITH THE WYOMING DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY, AIR QUALITY DIVISION AND THE WYOMING DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH. WHAT...AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE. WHERE...CENTRAL AND EASTERN CARBON COUNTY, NORTH AND CENTRAL ALBANY COUNTY, SOUTHERN CONVERSE COUNTY, SOUTHWEST PLATTE COUNTY, AND WESTERN AND CENTRAL LARAMIE COUNTY. WHEN...THROUGH NOON SUNDAY. IMPACTS...HEAVY SMOKE FROM THE MULLEN AND CAMERON PEAK FIRES MAY CAUSE HEALTH EFFECTS TO SENSITIVE GROUPS. HEALTH INFORMATION...THE WYOMING DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH RECOMMENDS THE ELDERLY, YOUNG CHILDREN, AND INDIVIDUALS WITH RESPIRATORY PROBLEMS AVOID EXCESSIVE PHYSICAL EXERTION AND MINIMIZE OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES DURING THIS TIME. WILDFIRE SMOKE IS MADE UP OF A VARIETY OF POLLUTANTS, INCLUDING PARTICULATE MATTER AND OZONE, WHICH CAN CAUSE RESPIRATORY HEALTH EFFECT. ALTHOUGH THESE PEOPLE ARE MOST SUSCEPTIBLE TO HEALTH IMPACTS, THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ALSO ADVISES THAT EVERYONE SHOULD AVOID PROLONGED EXPOSURE TO POOR AIR QUALITY CONDITIONS. CURRENT CONDITIONS...THE WYOMING DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY, AIR QUALITY DIVISION OFFERS NEAR REAL-TIME AIR QUALITY DATA FOR WYOMING'S MONITORING STATIONS AND HEALTH EFFECTS INFORMATION TO HELP THE PUBLIC INTERPRET CURRENT CONDITIONS. CURRENT AIR QUALITY CONDITIONS ACROSS THE STATE OF WYOMING CAN BE FOUND AT HTTP://WWW.WYVISNET.COM/
...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR MOST OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM MDT MONDAY FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND STRONG GUSTY WINDS... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHEYENNE HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM MDT MONDAY. THE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * WIND...WEST TO NORTHWEST 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 40 MPH. * HUMIDITY...10 TO 15 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&
