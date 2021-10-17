The following were born recently at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center:

Aurora Marie Gross was born Aug. 27, daughter of Bethany and Kenneth Gross of Cheyenne.

Logan David Seslar and Nicholas Thomas Seslar were born Sept. 8, sons of Allison Nekola and Brian Seslar of Cheyenne.

Caden Ray Lopez was born Sept. 15, son of KaLee Lopez and Ronald Lopez of Cheyenne.

Kimry Lynn Harvill was born Sept. 18, daughter of Lindsey Hall and Tyler Harvill of Cheyenne.

Alayah Celeste Williams was born Oct. 1, daughter of Andrea and Tanner Williams of Cheyenne.

