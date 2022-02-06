The following were born recently at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center:

Bristol Dawn Wilkinson was born on Jan. 15, daughter of Katharine and Chris Wilkinson of Cheyenne.

Noah Dennis Ward was born on Jan. 19, son of Cassidy and Colby Ward of Cheyenne.

Heston Christopher Asay was born on Jan. 21, son of Tricia and Gregory Asay of Cheyenne.

