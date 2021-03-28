Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Areas east of the I-25 corridor, including Niobrara, PLatte, Goshen, Laramie, Sioux, Dawes, Box Butte, Scotts Bluff, Banner, Morrill, Kimball and Cheyenne Counties. This includes the cities of Cheyenne, Scottsbluff, Chadron, Lusk, and Torrington. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&