Braelynn Oblak was born June 1, daughter of Abby and Kevin Oblak of Cheyenne.

Emberlynn Rae was born May 27, daughter of Jessica and Bryce Strampe of Cheyenne.

Toshio Montgomery was born May 26, son of Amber Joy and Isaiah Hayden Smith of Cheyenne.

