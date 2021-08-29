Sorry, an error occurred.
The following were born recently at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center:
James Remington Collins was born June 28, son of Danielle Marks Collins and Matthew Collins of Cheyenne.
Bennett Eric Williams was born Aug. 6, son of Megan and Brian Williams of Cheyenne.
Benjamin Baker Villnave was born Aug. 9, son of Catherine and Hannah Villnave of Cheyenne.