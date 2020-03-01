Haddie Mae was born Jan. 31, daughter of Rachel and Michael Hansen of Cheyenne.
John Wayne Gregory Jr. was born Jan. 27, son of Natalie and John Cheevers of Cheyenne.
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 19F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Updated: March 1, 2020 @ 7:13 pm
...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW AT TIMES WILL CONTINUE TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY MONDAY MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS NEAR THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...INTERSTATE 25 CORRIDOR FROM GLENDO TO CHEYENNE. * WHEN...FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 5 AM MST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND POOR DRIVING CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&
