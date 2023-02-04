...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM
MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...8 AM MST until 11 PM MST today. The strongest winds are
expected during the early to mid afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
According to his mother, Robert "Bob" Williams, was the best Valentine gift she ever received. Ninety years later, his family is still celebrating that day.
Bob was preschool age when his parents moved to Cheyenne from Arkansas for better employment opportunities. He has remained a resident here and raised his own family in this same community.
Bob was a high school state wrestling champion, a track athlete and met many lifelong friends in the Cheyenne High School Class of 1951. He ultimately married one of them, Jean Rennard. They were married nearly 66 years before her passing in 2020. They have three daughters: Jeri Griego, Jayne Myrick, and Anne (Doug) Stover, as well as two grandsons Chris (Beth) Myrick and Justin (Jackie) Myrick and two great-grandchildren, Avery and Ethan Myrick.
Bob’s work spanned decades as a civilian at F.E. Warren AF Base in warehouse management. His military service included early years in the Navy during the Korean War, followed by almost forty years on flying status in the Wyoming Air National Guard. He has been fortunate to see the world. After retiring, he drove for Spradley Barr Motors for another twenty years.
An avid sports fan, Bob has supported local youth and high school teams, University of Wyoming football and basketball and American Legion Post #6 baseball. He has enjoyed nature through hunting, fishing, camping and hiking with family and friends.
Please join us in celebrating this milestone birthday by sending a Valentine/birthday card to his new address at Primrose Retirement Community, 1530 Dorothy Lane C234, Cheyenne, WY 82009, or join us for a cake reception at The Bistro on the 2nd floor at Primrose on Feb. 14 from 2-4 pm.