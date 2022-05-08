...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Westerly winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts around 60 MPH
possible.
* WHERE...Interstate 25 corridor from Glendo to the Colorado
border. Interstate 80 between Pine Bluffs and Rawlins. The upper
North Platte River valley including Saratoga.
* WHEN...Early Monday morning through late Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds may blow down fences along with a few
trees and large limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially to
high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.
Lynn F. Cunningham of East 14th Street celebrated his 94th birthday on April 7. He celebrated his birthday with a family dinner.
He was born in Gurley, Nebraska, in 1928. Lynn spent most of his childhood in Lincoln, Nebraska. He started high school in Sterling, Colorado, and completed his high school education at Natrona County High School in Casper. He attended Woodbury College in Los Angeles, pursuing a degree in executive fashion art.
He then joined the Coast Guard on the Cutter Escanaba and Light Ship Relief during the Korean War, where he was stationed in Japan. He worked many jobs around the western United States before moving to Cheyenne in 1963 to go to work for the Wyoming Highway Department.
Lynn met Janet Waits at the street square dance in downtown Cheyenne in 1963. They were married on Valentine’s Day in 1965. In 1969, he began working for the United States Geological Survey.
Lynn opened Lynn’s Antique and Custom Upholstery when his children were in grade school and worked both jobs for many years. He continued running the upholstery business for many years after his retirement from the USGS.
Lynn went to Russia with the Rocky Mountain Conference of the United Methodist Church in 1996. He visited his daughter Lesley in England where she was studying and they drove up through Scotland. He and Janet enjoyed travels to New Zealand, Australia, Peru, Turkey, Israel and Palestine. The family hiked the Grand Canyon in 1988. Lynn also built the family cabin near Fox Park, Wyoming.
He is a member of First United Methodist Church and the Scottish Society of Southeast Wyoming.
His children are Lesley Urasky of Saratoga, Lynn Forest Cunningham and Amanda Cunningham, both of Cheyenne. He has one grandson.