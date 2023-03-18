Keshia De La Pena and Alexander Mulberry of Las Vegas recently announced their wedding engagement.
Mulberry, a Cheyenne native, attending Cheyenne East High School and the University of Wyoming before relocating to Las Vegas, where he works as a teacher.
Keshia De La Pena grew up in Las Vegas, were she currently works as a registered nurse. She graduated from Roseman University of Health Sciences in 2014.
Keshia and Alexander's wedding ceremony will be held on April 14, 2023.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.