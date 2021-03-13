Steven Todd Abeyta

 

1964-2021 Steven Todd Abeyta, 57, of Cheyenne died March 10. At his home. He was born on March 10, 1964, in Cheyenne. Vigil for the deceased will be at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, in St. Mary's Cathedral. For full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Steven Abeyta as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
comments powered by Disqus