1973-2020 Judith Ann "Judi" Ackerley, 47, of Cheyenne died October 1. She was born on April 9, 1973 in Sheridan, Wyoming. Services will be Saturday, 10:00 a.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel and the family does ask that masks be required. To view the full obituary and a live webcast of the services please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
