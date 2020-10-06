Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 49F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 49F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.