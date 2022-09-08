Dolores Ackermann

 

1930-2022 Dolores Ackermann, 91, of Cheyenne died July 11. She was born on August 6, 1930, in Yankton, South Dakota. Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment to take place at Lakeview Cemetery. To view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dolores Ackermann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

