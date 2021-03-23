Ann Acosta 1936-2021 Ann Acosta passed away March 19, 2021 with her husband and family by her side. Ann was born in Berchtesgaden, Germany on October 21st 1936. As a child she lived on her family farm. Later in life she moved to America where she met her husband. She worked for LCSD #1 as a bus driver for many years. She loved to play bingo and was a part of the Red Hat Society. Family was the most important to her. She will be deeply miss by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Mac Acosta; daughters, Cheril (Randy) Jewell, Christine Brown (Ed German); grandchildren, Monika (Brian) Lujan, Amber (Anthony) Scott, Vernon Shunn, Zack Robinson, Whitney (Kevin) Frank; 10 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great -grandchildren. Ann was preceded in death by her parents; sisters; and son, Michael Acosta. In lieu of flowers, we would like donations to go to the Animal Shelter and St. Joseph's Church Food Pantry. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, with interment in Olivet Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
+1
This page displays the most recent milestones from each section. To see more please click "View More..." below each section.