Our sweet angel, Ada Albers, entered her heavenly home March 18, 2020.
She is survived by her parents, Paula (née Wiggam) and Nathan Albers of St. Louis, Mo.; her grandparents, Martha and Michael Wiggam of Cheyenne, and Donna and Stephen Albers of O’Fallon, Mo.; and great-grandmother, Elaine Anderson of Mankato, Minn.
Memorials in Ada’s name may be sent to Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep, 7853 E. Arapahoe Ct., Suite 2150, Centennial, CO, 80112; or online at www.nowilaymedowntosleep.org.
Condolences may be sent to Paula and Nathan Albers c/o Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO, 63122-1308.
Forever in our hearts you’ll live.
