Charles R. Adams 1924-2022 Charles R. Adams, 97, of Cheyenne passed away on February 25, 2022 in Cheyenne. He was born on August 11, 1924 in Cheyenne to Thomas Jefferson Adams and Dora B. (Porter) Adams. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was stationed in the South Pacific. He was proud to have served as the oil king on the USS Finch as part of his military service. Charlie married Rose Elane Reece on October 15, 1948. He worked many jobs in his lifetime but retired after 28 years from the FEWAFB Housing Maintenance Section. He and Rose enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and traveling together. She enjoyed crafting while he spent hours in the garage restoring many vehicles over the years including a 1929 Model A and his latest project, a 1946 Jeep. He and Rose were members of the Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall. He was preceded in death by his wife Rose on November 10, 2011; his parents; his sisters, Eleanor J. Cheeney and Evelyn Crosley; and a nephew, Larry Cheeney. Charlie is survived by his sister, Violet Homan; nieces and nephews, Billie Diethrich (Paul), Charles Crosley (Suzanne), and Thomas Homan (Carolyn); great nieces and nephews, Scott Crosley, Shane Crosley (Holly), Kim Schlabs (Jerry), and Neal Homan (Rachel); great-great nieces and nephews, Caitlin Crosley, Chloe Crosley, Clay Crosley, Lauren Crosley, Garet Schlabs, Bradie Schlabs, Jack Homan, and Leslie Homan; and cousins, George Porter (Lisa), Ryan Porter, Herb Porter, and Bill Porter, the Reece family, and great nephew Arthur Perrin (Michelle). A memorial service will be held via Zoom with login information - 5452768455 / 674908, March 19th, at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice. To send the family condolences please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com