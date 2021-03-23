Judith Ann (Payne) Adams 1940-2021 Memorial services for Judith Ann Adams, 80, of Livingston, Texas, will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Livingston, Texas with Father Chester Makowaski officiating. Mrs. Adams was born July 26, 1940 in Three Rivers, Michigan, to parents, Thomas Charles Payne and Thelma (Arney) Payne, and passed away March 20, 2021 in Livingston, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents. Mrs. Adams is survived by her husband, Darrell Adams of Livingston, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Jennifer Handelman of Cheyenne, Wyoming; daughter and son-in-law, Krista and Aaron Silver of Fulshear, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Darrell L. and Christine Adams of Tyler, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Danna and Glenn Welter of Conroe, Texas; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Patsy and Jesse King of Livingston, Texas; sister-in-law, Joyce Allum of Livingston, Texas; and brother-in-law, Clarence Adams of Hilltop Lakes, Texas; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Cochran Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign our online guestbook at www.cochranfh.com