...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
MDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Wyoming and
panhandle Nebraska.
* WHEN...Midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Caroline Inez Adolphson 1944-2022 Caroline Inez Adolphson, 78, passed away on May 12, 2022. She was born March 7, 1944 in Cheyenne WY. to Carl and Gladys Adolphson and is survived by her sister Rebecca Adolphson of Denver, CO. and many cousins. After receiving her Education Degree from The University of Wyoming, Caroline started her teaching career in Lander, WY. Caroline then spent 8 years with the Department of Defense teaching service members' children in Labrador, Germany, England, Turkey and the Philippines. She returned to Cheyenne, WY to continue teaching for the Cheyenne Public School System and she obtained a Master's Degree in Library Science from the University of Wyoming. Caroline spent a lot of time volunteering at St Paul's Lutheran Church where she was a lifelong member. After retiring from teaching, Caroline worked for the Department of Agriculture as an enumerator. Caroline had many interests: music, reading, quilting, traveling, gardening, cooking and baking. Most of all, she was interested in and loved people. Services will be at 1:00 Wednesday, May 25, at St Paul's Lutheran Church in Cheyenne, WY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or to a charity of your choice.