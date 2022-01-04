Doiminga Aguilar

 

1938-2021 Doiminga Aguilar, 83, of Cheyenne died December 30. She was born October 11, 1938 in Slaton, TX. A Vigil for the Deceased will be Wednesday, January 5, at 5:30 p.m. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Her Funeral Liturgy will be Thursday, January 6, at 2:00 p.m. at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel . To view full obituary visit www.wrcfuneral.com

