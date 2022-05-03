Joe Ahern 1945-2022 Joe Ahern, age 77, died April 29, 2022 in Cheyenne, Wyoming at Davis Hospice Center. Joe was born on January 2, 1945 in Boston, Massachusetts. Joe is survived by his loving wife, Susie; his sons, Jon (Kegan) and Jeremy (Jennifer); grandchildren, Kendall, Josh, Chris and Jeff; sister, Carol Quaresma; and brother, John Ahern. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Dottie, and infant daughter, Janelle. Joe graduated in 1968 from Biola University. He retired from the State of Wyoming and previously worked for IBM, Honeywell, and several other companies. Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. His greatest joys in life were spending time with his family, playing all kinds of sports, manicuring his yard, making and devouring cheeseburgers, smoking his pipe in the garage, and embellishing every story he told. Joe was also a master at using his unconventional golf swing to find all available trees on a golf course, beating guys half his age on the handball and racquetball courts, and frustrating his tennis opponents with his bag of quirky trick shots and "big guy" hustle. A memory service to celebrate Joe's life will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon & Jacoby Funeral Home. A reception will follow at the Schrader Reception Center. At the request of Joe's family, and consistent with how Joe lived his life, please dress comfortably for the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Davis Hospice Center, 6000 Sycamore Road, Cheyenne, WY 82009. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.