Bert T. Ahlstrom, Jr. 1945-2022 Bert T. Ahlstrom, Jr., 77, of Cheyenne, died on September 26, 2022 in Cheyenne. He was born on February 3, 1945 in Sheridan, Wyoming. Bert was admitted to the Wyoming and Colorado State Bars in 1972. He was the State of Wyoming Assistant Attorney General- Criminal Division, the Assistant Laramie County & Prosecuting Attorney, the Cheyenne City Attorney, and a City of Cheyenne Municipal Court Judge. He finished his career as a private practice attorney. He was a member of the Wyoming State Bar and Laramie County Bar Association. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club and a Cheyenne Frontier Days Committee Volunteer. He was on the Boards of Stride, American Legion Post 6 Baseball, and Hands in Harmony. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susan; daughters Kim (Duane) Eskierka, Whitney (Chad) Whitworth; grandsons, Alexander Eskierka and Jackson Whitworth; sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Butch Kilpatrick; and brother and sister-in-law, Chris and Sandy Ahlstrom, and their families. Mr. Ahlstrom was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Josephine (Legerski) Ahlstrom. Visitation with his urn will be Friday, 1-5, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Services will be Saturday, 2:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with a reception to immediately follow at The Gathering Place.
