...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM
MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...The western Nebraska Panhandle. East central and
southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Alarid as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Kenneth R. Alarid 1962-2022 Kenneth R. Alarid, 59, of Cheyenne peacefully passed away October 5, 2022 in Cheyenne. He was born November 16, 1962 in Fort Collins, CO to Ralph, Sr. and Mary Alarid. He married Kitty McGee on May 11, 1985 in Fort Collins. He was a member of the Catholic Church and was a rancher. He is survived by his wife, Kitty of Cheyenne; children, Ashlyn Alarid, Caitlyn (Austin) Phipps, Austin Alarid, Brenlyn Alarid and Clayton Alarid all of Cheyenne; grandson, Korbin; father, Ralph Alarid, Sr. of Pine Bluffs; siblings, Ralph Alarid, Jr. of Cheyenne and Diana Alarid of Broomfield, CO. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Alarid. A Funeral Liturgy will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at St. Mary's Cathedral. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.om.
