Kenneth R. Alarid 1962-2022 Kenneth R. Alarid, 59, of Cheyenne peacefully passed away October 5, 2022 in Cheyenne. He was born November 16, 1962 in Fort Collins, CO to Ralph, Sr. and Mary Alarid. He married Kitty McGee on May 11, 1985 in Fort Collins. He was a member of the Catholic Church and was a rancher. He is survived by his wife, Kitty of Cheyenne; children, Ashlyn Alarid, Caitlyn (Austin) Phipps, Austin Alarid, Brenlyn Alarid and Clayton Alarid all of Cheyenne; grandson, Korbin; father, Ralph Alarid, Sr. of Pine Bluffs; siblings, Ralph Alarid, Jr. of Cheyenne and Diana Alarid of Broomfield, CO. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Alarid. A Funeral Liturgy will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at St. Mary's Cathedral. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.om.

