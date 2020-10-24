Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Near record low temperatures. Low 9F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Near record low temperatures. Low 9F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.