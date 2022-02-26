Nanette "Nan" Alexander 1926-2022 Nan Alexander, 95, of Cheyenne passed away at her home on February 21, 2022. Nan was born November 27, 1926 in Coventry, England. Her parents operated a pub, The Axe and Compass in Wolvey, England. Nan was a teenager during World War II and during that time she attended a girl’s school, experienced German bombing raids around Coventry, and knitted clothing for the war effort. Nan worked in a hosiery factory and as a telephone operator before meeting American soldier Edwin “Ed” Alexander. She traveled to his home in Lawrence, Kansas in 1947 on a fiancé visa and the two married on July 15, 1949. She was happy to be a homemaker for her three children. Nan was very proud to become a US citizen in 1957. Nan and her family lived for many happy years in Lawrence, Maryland, and Utah; and enjoyed travels all over the U.S. and England. She moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming in 2005 after the death of her husband. Nan is survived by her three children: Susan (Mike) Henthorne of Philomath, Oregon, Steven Alexander of Seattle, WA, and Jennifer (Jim) Allison of Cheyenne, Wyoming; 5 grandchildren: Eric (Erin), Ryan (Lindsey), and Trevor Henthorne of Oregon; and Alexander and Zachary Allison of Cheyenne; and 5 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lawrence, Kansas on March 2. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Air Museum in Britain.