Alice E. Fritz, 99, died April 17 after a brief stay at Davis Hospice Center.
She was born Dec. 16, 1920, in Cheyenne, the second child of the late George E. and Gevendola “Goldie” Warner. She had four younger brothers and sisters. The six children attended schools in both Fort Collins, Colo., and Cheyenne as they grew up. All preceded her in death.
She married Alvin D. “Ford” Fritz in March 1940. After he retired, they enjoyed visiting their daughters and traveling in their RV to the national parks with their dogs. He passed away in 2006.
She was an avid reader, enjoyed sewing and crocheting, and having a beautiful flower garden.
She is survived by daughters, Janice Fritz and Judith (John) Sessions of Corvallis, Ore.; grandson, Bren (Soraya) Sessions; great-grandsons, Nathaniel and Gabriel of Aloha, Ore.; nephews, Howard, Greg and Larry Blumenthal; and sister-in-law, Pat Warner and her daughters, Lynn and Ann, of Aurora, Colo.
She is also survived by caring friends, Sharon Gouse; John and Rebecca Auld; Dayna Johnson and family; and James Gilchrist and his daughter, Kaleigh, all of whom were of such help and comfort in her later years.
The family also acknowledges and thanks the compassionate staff of Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne and the Route 20 volunteers at Meals on Wheels who provided conversation and the desserts she so enjoyed.
Interment will be at Grandview Cemetery in Fort Collins, as she has requested.
