Alice Kjorness

Alice Joy Kjorness, 85, of Cheyenne passed away in her sleep on the night of Feb. 13.
Alice Joy Nash was born Oct. 17, 1934, in Grants Pass, Ore., to Hugh and Hulda Nash. When she was still quite young, her family moved to Colorado, where she spent most of her childhood. She graduated from Hastings College with a degree in music education.
Alice met Lloyd Kjorness while skiing in South Dakota, and they married in 1964. The couple eventually settled in Cheyenne, where Alice worked as a music teacher at Saint Mary’s Catholic School.
Alice lived a life of creativity and service. She loved music, dogs, goats and travel. She shared her love of music with her children and grandchildren, and was very active in local performing groups and musical societies. She also served the community in a number of roles in the church and through Meals on Wheels. Always busy, Alice filled her spare time sewing, knitting and assembling playful outfits.
At the time of her passing, she was living with her son’s family in Grand Rapids, Mich. She passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.
She is survived by two sisters, Carol Bentley and Eva Nash of Dobbins, Calif.; brother, Hugh Nash of Dublin, Md.; son, Eric Kjorness of Lewiston, Idaho; son, Chris Kjorness of Grand Rapids, Mich.; and three grandchildren.
Memorial service was at 1 p.m. EST Feb. 18 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2700 Fulton St. E, Grand Rapids, MI 49506; 616-949-2510.
