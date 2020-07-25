Alice Jean (Vines) Allen 1931-2020 Jean Allen, nee Vines, 88, of Cheyenne passed away July 20, 2020. She was born August 7, 1931 in Sundance, WY to William and Alice Vines. As the youngest of a large family, she spent her childhood in Sundance helping her mother run a boarding house. Coincidentally that is where Jean met and married her loving husband, Clark Allen of 59 years. Jean received an English degree from the University of Wyoming and taught school in Sundance. In 1959, Jean moved to Cheyenne where she raised her family. She was an active member of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, a Girl Scout leader, and volunteered at the local hospital. Jean and Clark traveled extensively in the United States and Europe. She was an avid birder and an enthusiastic wildflower hunter. Jean was a loving wife and mother and is survived by her daughter, Kay of Cheyenne; son, Steve (Gayle) of Longmont, CO and a large extended family of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clark Allen. A celebration of Jean's life will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Christopher's Church, 2602 Deming Blvd., Cheyenne, WY 82001 or a charity of your choice.
