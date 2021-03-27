Bennett Lee "Ben" Allen
Bennett Lee "Ben" Allen 1948-2021 Bennett Lee "Ben" Allen, 72, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Thursday morning, March 25, 2021 at Aspen Winds Assisted Living. Ben was born December 30, 1948 in Cheyenne, a son of the late Orla and Furne (Vosler) Allen. Ben worked as a mechanic for F.E. Warren Air Force Base. He enjoyed volunteering for Cheyenne Frontier Days and was a recipient of the CFD Volunteer of the Year award. He will be remembered for his love of family and for his animals. Ben is survived by his loving wife, Fern Allen; son, Travis Allen; step-sons, Corey (Melissa) Penny and Brady Penny; brothers, Sam and Jay Allen; sister, Julie Ruppert; and four grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother; and a sister. Memorial services will be held later. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered on-line at www.schradercares.com

