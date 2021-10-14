Cole Daniel Allen 2003-2021 Cole Daniel Allen, 18, of Cheyenne, passed away in Coolidge, Arizona on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. He was born on June 15, 2003 in Cheyenne. Cole attended Carpenter Elementary School from kindergarten thru sixth grade and Burns Junior/Senior High School from seventh grade thru graduation in 2021. He was attending Central Arizona College and was on the rodeo team. Cole was involved in basketball, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Boy Scouts as a boy, 4H, Shooting Sports, Wyoming Junior Rodeo Association, Wyoming Junior High and High School Rodeo Association and any fun activities with friends. He had a very good work ethic, he had worked at the Cheyenne Trap Club, for the Epler Ranch, Sierra Trading Post Warehouse and this last summer he worked for Cheyenne Frontier Days in the maintenance shop. He was a cowboy, he was passionate about team roping and he was a darn good cook. Cole is survived by his mom and dad, Shane and Andrea Allen, his sister Molly Allen, his grandparents, Jan and Kneal Taylor, aunt and uncle, Ryan and Jen Taylor, and grandma, June Allen. He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Jimmie Allen. Services will be Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 2:00 p.m., at the Archer Events Center. To send the family condolences and to receive service updates and information please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com.
