Harold (Pudge) Albert Allen 1932-2023 Pudge Allen, 90, passed away on February 7, 2023, in Dallas, Texas, "living his best life." Born on February 16, 1932 in Laramie, Wyoming, he was an only child, raised in Cheyenne. Pudge was a 1950 graduate of Saint Mary's High School, Veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Navy, and a 1958 graduate from the University of Wyoming. Pudge retired in 1985 from the State of Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. Pudge and Kay were original and longtime residents of the Westgate community, where Pudge took pride working with the HOA. Pudge loved music and playing his keyboards, singing and dancing to his favorite "smooth jazz" tunes. Upon the passing of his beloved wife, he pursued his passion for tennis, relocating to Mesa, Arizona, where he spent his final years at the Valle Del Oro Resort. He will be remembered as a "good guy," who liked to encouraged everyone to "live their best life." Pudge is survived by his three daughters and one son, Kathy (Chris) Hoover, Kristy Edeen, Mark (Shelley) Allen, Karrie (Keith) Sasich, 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Kay Frances (Brannan) Allen. The family will be having a memorial service February 16, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Schrader Aragon & Jacoby Chapel, 2222 Russell Ave., Cheyenne, Wyoming.
To plant a tree in memory of Harold Allen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.