Malinda R. (Haaland) Allen 1948-2021 Malinda was born in Ames, Iowa to Juel and Dorothy Haaland on April 27th,1948. She graduated from Nevada High School in 1966. Malinda obtained her nursing license in Iowa, afterwards she worked at the Evangelical nursing home in Boone, Iowa. In 1971, packed up all her belongings to find adventure and her true love in Wyoming. Malinda continued to work as a Nurse in Laramie for Dr. Michael Comly for almost 25 years before she retired to enjoy additional time serving at the VA for her beloved veterans. Friends of Malinda and her late husband, Dan, share many stories of Malinda's love of cooking for anyone who dropped by and Dan's joy in helping others. The couple had a deep faith in God that permeated everything they did in service to others. Dan has been waiting at the gates to give a giant, warm hug to welcome his "Bear". She is survived by her three children, Jason Allen (Sacremento,CA), Tammy (Jay) Fitch (Cheyenne, WY), and Christina Allen (Billings, MT). Her brother James (Raye) Haaland (Highpoint, NC) and two sisters, Martha Ahrens (Boone, IA), and Julie (Donn) Philips (Norwalk, IA), nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, several nieces, and nephews. Her family and friends will greatly miss her. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Dan. A memorial will be held at a later date.