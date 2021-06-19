Malinda R. (Haaland) Allen 1948-2021 Malinda R. Allen, of Cheyenne, passed on March 19, 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. She was born April 27, 1948, in Ames, Iowa to Juel Haaland and Dorothy (Callison) Myers. Malinda graduated High School and then received her nursing license. She loved being a nurse and was a nurse for Dr. Comly in Laramie for many years. She is survived by her children, Jason Allen, Tammy Fitch, and Christina Allen; brother, James Haaland; two sisters, Martha Ahrens and Julie Philips; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Malinda was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Dan. Memorial Service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Iron Mountain Church, 1971 Co Rd. 109 Cheyenne, WY 82009 (located off Horsecreek Rd. and Co. Rd. 109). There will be a potluck dinner, please bring stories to share.
