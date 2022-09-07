...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND A FIRE
WEATHER WATCH FOR THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THURSDAY DUE TO GUSTY
WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT
THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 427, 428, 429, 430,
AND 432...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 418 through 425. Fire
weather zones 427 through 430. Fire weather zone 432.
* WIND...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with
gusts to 35 mph possible.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are likely Thursday
afternoon leading to additional fire starts.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Allen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1964-2022 Michael David Allen, 58, of Cheyenne died September 4. He was born on August 9, 1964, in Cheyennne, Wyoming. Service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To leave condolences for the family or to view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Allen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.