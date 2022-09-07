Michael David Allen

 

1964-2022 Michael David Allen, 58, of Cheyenne died September 4. He was born on August 9, 1964, in Cheyennne, Wyoming. Service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To leave condolences for the family or to view the full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

