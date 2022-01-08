Wilna P. Allred 1933-2021 Wilna Allred, 88, of Cheyenne, died on December 23, 2021. She was born on September 30, 1933 in Auburn, Wyoming to Aldon and Vira Greene Putnam. Wilna grew up in Star Valley, Wyoming and always considered "the Valley" her home. She married LaDee Allred on October 2, 1951. They started their family in Afton and moved to Cheyenne in 1972. Wilna worked for the Laramie County School District in the payroll department for nearly 30 years until her retirement. Wilna enjoyed her yearly trips with her mother, sisters, and brother. Later, she loved to read, especially historical fiction. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was proud of her heritage. Most of all, she cherished the time spent with her growing family and delighted in their accomplishments. Wilna is survived by sons Wynn Allred (Chandra) of Winnemucca, NV and Steve Allred (Lynn) of Cheyenne, daughter Susan Harris of Cheyenne, seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by Brother David Putnam, Sister Ann Taylor (Keith), and brother-in-law Boyd Jenkins. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Sheri Allred, Sister Vera Jenkins, and infant sister Vira Putnam. A graveside service will be held at the Afton Wyoming Cemetery on a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Wilna Allred as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.