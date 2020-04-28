Alma Baird

Alma Dale Baird, 98, of Twin Falls, Idaho, formerly of Cheyenne, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home April 18.
Alma was born in LaPlata, Mo., on Feb. 22, 1922, to Frank and Pearl Easley. She graduated from LaPlata High School, then attended and later graduated from Beauty School.
Alma met her husband, Ralph Baird in Cheyenne. They were married on July 23, 1949, in Laramie.
Alma’s favorite color was purple. She and her husband, Ralph, opened and owned the Ralph Baird Upholstery Shop in Cheyenne for years.
Alma was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph, in 2004.
Surviving Alma is her daughter, Donna Arp of Twin Falls, Idaho; granddaughter, Faith (Todd) Arensmeyer of Rexburg, Idaho; grandson, Adam (Melanie) Arp; great-grandson, Jared Arp; great-granddaughters, Amberlee Arp, Kylee (Maxwell) Skagerberg and Esther Arp, all of Utah.
A Graveside services will be in Cheyenne later on in the summer.
All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
This is a paid obituary.