...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow
accumulations generally ranging from 3 to 7 inches with a
localized band of 8 to 12 inches.
* WHERE...Platte, Goshen, and Laramie Counties including the
cities of Wheatland, Torrington, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs.
The heaviest snow is expected near the central Laramie Range
including Wheatland and Chugwater, southeastward along the
Goshen and Laramie County line.
* WHEN...5 PM MST this afternoon until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Maria Del Carmen Alvarado Garcia Aragon 1987-2022 Maria Del Carmen Alvarado Garcia Aragon, 35, of Cheyenne passed away March 3, 2022 in Cheyenne. She was born January 12, 1987 in Guadalajara, Mexico to Ignacio and Guadalupe (Garcia) Alvarado. She married Matthew Aragon on May 18 2007 in Cheyenne and was employed at Olive Garden. She is survived by her husband, Matthew Aragon of Cheyenne; children, Tatiana Aragon, Julian Aragon and Melanie Aragon all of Cheyenne; parents, Ignacio and Guadalupe Alvarado of Cheyenne; siblings, Nacho (Kim) Alvarado of Las Vegas, NV, Mimi Alvarado (Damian Ortiz) of Garden City, KS, Kayla Alvarado (Roger Johnson) of Cheyenne and Irene (Loren) Lovato of Cheyenne; Nephews, Damion Ortiz, Daniel Ortiz both of Garden City, Ks; Nieces, Isabella Ortiz of Garden City, Ks, Amaya Johnson of Cheyenne Wy. Carmen was beautiful inside and out with a sweet and kind soul. Her laugh was contagious and she made the whole room smile when she was around. She made us all laugh with her crazy occurrences. She was a selfless humble person who cared deeply for friends and family. She loved, adored, and cherished her children. They were her world. She was hard working, independent, creative, and inspiring. Carmen had the biggest heart and was always willing to help others. Carmen was a Disney lover and her favorite movie was Moana. She enjoyed going to Rockies games, concerts, the lakes, dining out, trying new adventures, and going to breweries to try new beer. She enjoyed baking with her daughters, watching her son play sports, and making Sunday dinners for her parents. Her favorite restaurant was the Melting Pot and loved pumpkin spice lattes and buying cups from Starbucks. She loved arts and crafts and DIY projects. Carmen was loved and will be missed by many. Life will not be the same without her but she will always live in our hearts. Those who wish may contribute to American Cancer Society in Carmen's name. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be 4:00 p.m. March 12th at Sanfords. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
