Alvin Nelson

Alvin Henry Nelson, 83, was born Oct. 18, 1936, in Worland and passed away March 6 in Cheyenne.
Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered online at www.schradercares.com.
Alvin Henry Nelson, 83, was born Oct. 18, 1936, in Worland and passed away March 6 in Cheyenne.
Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered online at www.schradercares.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.