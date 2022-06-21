Kyle Mark Amen 1962-2022 Kyle Mark Amen, age 60 passed away peacefully on June 16, 2022 after a long battle of Liver and Kidney illness. He was surrounded by his brother, sister-in-law and VA staff as he transitioned from this life. He was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on April, 20, 1962 to James and Nadine Amen. He graduated from Cheyenne Central High in 1980, then attended Northwest Community College earning an associates degree. In 1986 he enlisted into the US Navy, serving our country for 4 years. Rank AG3, Aerographer's Mate, 3rd. Class (meteorologist). He served aboard the USS Kitty Hawk and USS Independence. After his service in the military he attended Culinary Art School to fulfill his love of food, but this was cut short after being diagnosed with Ataxia which eventually affected the use of his legs. He then decided to travel the world and experience as much as possible and succeeded in many adventures. He moved to Hungary where he lived for 10 years, teaching English and saving up for all of his adventures he had planned. He has traveled to Thailand, Russia, Malaysia, Nepal, Costa Rica, Africa on safari, Norway and Peru. Friends who know him from Hungary used to call him reckless because of his choices in activities and having no fear for adventures. He enjoyed Hang Gliding, Skydiving, deep sea diving, mountain climbing among many other hobbies. He then returned to the states and moved to Tucson, Arizona where he had family to call on as his mobility decreased. He will be remembered for his positive attitude, friendliness and acceptance to all, the VA lego master and for his fight for life while teaching us all to work through life's problems with determination and grace. He is survived by his parents James and Nadine Amen, Brother Kevin (Meg) Amen, Sister Colleen (Gary) Johnson, an aunt and uncle, several cousins and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by grandparents Adolph (Amelia) Amen, Floyd (Edna) Stiles. Cremation has taken place. He requested that no service be held. His final resting place will be carried out by his brother and Sister-in-law according to his instructions.
