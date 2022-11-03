Jacque N. Ammer

 

1958-2022 Jacque N. Ammer, 64, of Cheyenne died November 2. She was born April 23, 1958, in Phoenix, Arizona. Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. A reception to follow at The Gathering Place. To view the full obituary please visit, www.wrcfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jacque Ammer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


