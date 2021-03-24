Louis (Skip) Bruce Anderson 1945-2021 On Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 10:25 p.m, Louis (Skip) Anderson of Mesa, Arizona left this earth to join our heavenly Father. Skip was born and raised in Cheyenne Wyoming, attending East High School and the University of Wyoming. He was a member, Jr High youth leader, and Elder at North Christian Church in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Skip Anderson was survived by his wife, Linda, three children, Brian Anderson of Fort Collins CO, Kris Uribe of Omaha NE, Wendi Rozzi and her husband, Christopher Rozzi, of Milford CT, and one step-son Lamont Bankson of Mesa Az. As well as 12 grandchildren, one great grandson, and his sister Barbara Wells (Johnny Wells) of Tampa, Florida. Skip was preceded in death by his parents, Lou and Ruth Anderson, his brother Jack Anderson, and his sister Peggy Garber. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.