Sheri Lynn Anderson 1963-2020 Sheri Lynn Anderson, 57, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 6, 2020. Sheri was born August 6, 1963 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, a daughter of Gilbert and Dona (Haddix) Carmichael. Sheri married Charles "Chuck" Anderson in October of 1991 and raised their family in Cheyenne. Sheri was an animal lover and adopted/rescued numerous pets throughout her life. She enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends, and she was overjoyed to be a grandma. Sheri is survived by her husband, Chuck; two children, Andrea (Damian) Anderson-Volberg and Shane Anderson; three grandchildren, Evan, Blake and Camryn; sister, Christi McWilliams; a niece, two nephews and several extended family members. She is preceded in death by her parents and her nephew, Brady. A life commemoration service will be held on Thursday November 19, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow in the Schrader Reception Center. Loved ones may make contributions in Sheri's memory to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
