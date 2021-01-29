Nick J. Anest 1929-2021 Nicholas "Nick" Anest, 91, of Cheyenne, WY, passed away on January 23, 2021. Nick was born on October 7, 1929 to James and Stella Anest in Bridgeport, NE. He grew up on a farm in Bayard, NE with 8 siblings. As a young man Nick worked at a flower shop and for the railroad. In 1952 he moved to Cheyenne where he met Nancy Helzer and subsequently married her in 1953. Nick and a friend invested in and built Frontier bank and he acted as Chairman of the Board. In 1967 he bought South Side Bar which he owned and operated. In 1979 Nick built a new bar called the Keg 'n Kork with partner Pete Zaharas. In 1992 it was sold to George, Nick and Steve Zaharas and Nick retired. He was a member of AHEPA. After retirement he spent his time hunting, fishing and socializing with friends. Nick was preceded by his beloved wife, Nancy in 2002; birth mother, Stella; stepmother, Argie; father James; daughter, Cynthia and brothers, Ted, Pat, Pete and Paul. He is survived by granddaughters, Cristina (Jeff) Bernal and Denise (Alex) Baar; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Lauren, Charlotte, Alexander and Chloe; siblings, George (Noula), Gus, Bessie and Elizabeth, and several beloved nieces and nephews. He was a member of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Cheyenne. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Cheyenne, http://orthodoxcheyenne.org/ or a charity of your choice. Visitation will be Sunday at 6:00 p.m. followed by a Trisagion at 7:00 p.m. at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church. A funeral service will be Monday 10:00 a.m. at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church with interment to follow in Beth El Cemetery. The services will be available to watch live on the Church's facebook page and YouTube Channel. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
